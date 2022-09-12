After Further Review: Playing at a high level

So there's confirmation on tape Reed is indeed capable.

But he was also spot-on when he suggested it might take multiple players grabbing a bat in the wake of Watt starting but not finishing in Cincinnati.

It might take Alex Highsmith continuing to play like the terror he was against the Bengals, something Watt had maintained Highsmith was on the verge of becoming back in training camp.

It might require Minkah Fitzpatrick continuing to play like a player intent on becoming the NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season, which is what Fitzpatrick clearly resembled against the Bengals.

And it'll definitely demand continuing to rely upon the mindset the Steelers displayed throughout what became a marathon of an opener, one in which the defense had to overcome losing multiple players to injury (Levi Wallace and Robert Spillane also weren't available at the end), work around penalty flags that were repeatedly thrown in critical instances, and defend blades of grass for 94 offensive snaps by Cincinnati.

"You gotta keep playing, that's the nature of football," Larry Ogunjobi maintained. "

"They spot the ball, you gotta play."

Reed did that on Sunday, when it took 17 players playing at least 29 percent of those 94 defensive snaps (Terrell Edmunds, Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon had the gas to play all 94) to get the Steelers out of Cincinnati.

"Embrace the opportunity," Reed added.