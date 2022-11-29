After Further Review: One game or a breakthrough?

The Steelers knew there would be a gestation period once they made the switch to Pickett.

It was the timetable that was and remains uncertain.

And while the offense remains far from a finished product, tangible progress is now identifiable.

What that might mean for the offense and especially for the rookie QB is intriguing.

"On prime-time TV? I don't know, I'm not a rookie quarterback so I don't know but it's gotta feel damn good, right?" center Mason Cole suggested.

"It's exciting to see, to show who he is as a leader, and the command he has on the field, it's really cool."

So, there's that, even at 4-7.

And legitimate anticipation regarding what might happen next, in Atlanta and beyond.

Pickens was already enthusiastically looking ahead in the immediate aftermath of what transpired against the Colts.