After Further Review: No need to overthink it

When the Steelers threw to wide receiver George Pickens the results were three incompletions and a penalty for offensive pass interference.

The Steelers were in position to make plays on the ball against Brown, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick once and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon twice.

It didn't happen.

And they had 1-on-1 opportunities with Pickens.

Those didn't materialize, either.

"They were making those plays and we were not," head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged.

There was no running from that in the immediate aftermath.

Fitzpatrick owned the first of Brown's three TD receptions, a rainbow from quarterback Jalen Hurts on second-and-10 from the Steelers' 39-yard line on the Eagles' first possession.