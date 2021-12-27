After Further Review: No choice but to get over it

Dec 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

It was just an observation from a play-by-play guy, so it shouldn't be accepted as definitive.

But since it was Jim Nantz of CBS, and since he was talking about the Steelers, its validity was worth considering.

"Physically, emotionally it's just not there."

Nantz offered that up after Byron Pringle caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes, made Cam Sutton miss with one cutback and then eluded Minkah Fitzpatrick and Robert Spillane with another on the way to an all-too-easy, 16-yard, catch-and-run touchdown that, coupled with replacement kicker Elliott Fry's extra point, upped the Kansas City lead to 30-0 midway through the third quarter.

It ended at 36-10 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

And it played out in a manner that suggested, as Nantz had maintained, the Steelers were physically and emotionally spent.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Corliss Waitman (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Corliss Waitman (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 166

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 166

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 166

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 166

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Coach Ike Hilliard during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Coach Ike Hilliard during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Coach Mike Sullivan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
140 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
141 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
142 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
143 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
144 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
145 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
146 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
147 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
148 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
149 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
150 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
151 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
152 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
153 / 166

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
154 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
155 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
156 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Corliss Waitman (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
157 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Corliss Waitman (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
158 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
159 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
160 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
161 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
162 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)
163 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Denny Medley / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Denny Medley/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
164 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
165 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
166 / 166

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That's why the Steelers' response was compelling, as well.

It came too late to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on the road in which at least 36 points had been surrendered, too late to prevent the Steelers from falling to 7-7-1 on the season, and too late to maintain the No. 7 position in the AFC playoff standings (the last Wild Card spot) the Steelers had actually occupied briefly on Sunday in the wake of losses by the Ravens and Chargers.

But it was nonetheless delivered, and most emphatically by a locker room voice that commands attention and respect.

"Excuse my language, but I ain't accepting (expletive)," Cam Heyward announced.

There's no reason anyone else should, either.

What happened to the Steelers at Arrowhead wasn't atypical.

There's a reason the venue has hosted the last three AFC Championship Games in succession.

The Steelers' contributions to the game getting out of hand as quickly as it did included Heyward jumping offside on an early third-and-11 in the red zone, Robert Spillane coming downhill unblocked and then missing the tackle on what became a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run, Ben Roethlisberger floating a pass under duress over Ray-Ray McCloud on a flea-flicker that turned into an interception, and Diontae Johnson catching a pass that secured a first down and then dropping the ball in the open field (there was no forced fumble by the Chiefs' defense, just a fumble recovery).

That's not who those guys are individually any more than the "shellacking" (Heyward's characterization) absorbed at the hands of the team that has represented the AFC in the last two Super Bowls is reflective of who the Steelers are collectively.

It was in relation to a game at Arrowhead against the Chiefs in Week 16.

But defining for the visitors?

Their body of work maintains otherwise.

And the Steelers still have two regular-season games remaining to confirm as much while letting the playoff chips fall where they may.

"I'm not ready to throw in no damn towel," Heyward continued.

There was also this from Fitzpatrick when the subject of maintaining confidence in the wake of what transpired in Kansas City was raised: "I know I haven't lost my confidence. I'm a professional football player. We go out there and compete. I don't think anyone has lost confidence."

There's no reason anyone should have given the final two regular-season games are against teams the Steelers have already beaten.

Their margin for error may be thin. And they ought to know by now they can't turn the ball over, they can't allow four red zone touchdowns on five red zone possessions against the other team's varsity offense, and that they've gotta do something significant to win in the kicking game.

But they've done all of those things previously, albeit not consistently enough.

And the emotional tank, even if as empty as Nantz observed, may not be as difficult to replenish as 36-10 suggested.

"We might be young enough that it doesn't sink in, in a good way, if that makes sense," Roethlisberger offered.

What should sink in is apparently what did.

It's not where they are now that matters.

It's not the sting of how things played out against the Chiefs.

It's where they go from here.

Related Content

news

After Further Review: 'We've got to work on the run game'

Gap integrity continues to plague otherwise resilient Steelers' defense
news

After Further Review: The search continues

Continuity, consistency, cohesion continue to elude Steelers 
news

After Further Review: By any means necessary

Adaptability, determination on display in resilient win over the Ravens
news

After Further Review: Tough day in Cincinnati

Issues in Cincinnati as easy to identify as they are critical to fix
news

After Further Review: The one that got away, again

Disturbing trend emerging in the wake of perplexing loss to Chargers
news

After Further Review: More than meets the stat sheet

Run defense got better but ball security got worse in unsatisfying tie
news

After further review: Difficult to digest, easy to appreciate

Comeback win over Bears requires perspective in the eye of the beholder
news

After further review: 'There was no secret sauce'

Intangibles mattered but physicality, attention to detail won in Cleveland
news

After further review: Imperfect game, perfect ending

Steelers understanding who they are, how to get where they want to go
news

After further review: On demand

Offensive line delivers as directed, rises to the occasion against Denver
news

After further review: The devil's in the details

Steelers making it harder than it needs to be during losing streak 
Advertising