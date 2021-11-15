After Further Review: More than meets the stat sheet

Nov 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

The numbers stain the box score for a defense that prides itself on, among other things, stopping the run.

The Lions ran it 39 times at wet and miserable Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

They gained 229 yards on the ground.

They ran it into the end zone from distance twice.

And they averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

If there's a snapshot that sums up what played out and how, it would be rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson blasting it in from 28 yards away in the second quarter.

Or Godwin Igwebuike ripping it to the house from 42 yards out in the third quarter (it was his second carry of the game and fifth in an NFL career that commenced in 2018 and resumed this season).

Inexplicable.

But the thing about snapshots is they're not always representative of the big picture.

And the big picture from a hard-to-swallow, 16-16 tie against a winless team was the Lions' offense wound up performing as advertised.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field

Rudolph_Mason_2021-11-14_KSR_9839
1 / 164
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 164

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and \ps23]\during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and \ps23]\during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (54) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and ]Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and ]Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) ]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) ]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Joe Haeg (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 164

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46)during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46)during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
140 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
141 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
142 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
143 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
144 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
145 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
146 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
147 / 164

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
148 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
149 / 164

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
150 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
151 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
152 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Taco Charlton (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
153 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
154 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
155 / 164

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
156 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps34]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
157 / 164

\ps34]during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
158 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
159 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
160 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
161 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
162 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
163 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
164 / 164

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Yes, Mike Tomlin wasn't happy with the tackling.

And yes, schematics were a factor (the use of extra offensive linemen and shifting took some getting used to according to Joe Schobert and Cam Heyward).

But a funny thing happened after Igwebuike's unforeseen TD.

The Lions accomplished very little on offense.

Igwebuike scored for a 16-10 Lions' lead with 12:09 left in the third quarter.

The Lions managed four first downs over the final 27:09 of regulation, and one of those was a fourth-and-inches conversion that followed a running-into-the-kicker penalty against safety Miles Killebrew on a Lions' punt.

The defense forced a punt from the Lions' 13-yard line early in the fourth quarter after a three-play series that lost 5 yards. The Steelers took possession at the 50.

And the defense forced a punt late in the fourth quarter from the Lions' 2 after a three-play series that lost 10 yards. The Steelers took possession at the Lions' 48.

"We were able to settle it down," Tomlin said of his defense, "but the damage was the damage."

That it was.

But should that have been enough to deny the Steelers a victory over a winless team?

The Lions came in averaging 321.1 yards per game and gained 306.

They came in averaging 16.8 points per game and scored 16.

For the eighth consecutive time since a season-opening 41-33 loss to the 49ers, the Lions couldn't make it to 20 points.

Other than basically rushing for what they normally throw for (228 yards per game), and throwing for 77, which is almost what they usually run for (93.1), the Lions were who we thought they were.

The Steelers, conversely, were less than they perceive themselves to be on offense, even with Mason Rudolph replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

They might have been just good enough to win, anyway, had they not fumbled twice after catching passes in overtime.

But they did, and thus they weren't.

"We didn't tackle well enough throughout the game defensively, and then in the most critical moments, we didn't maintain possession of the ball on offense," Tomlin assessed. "Those are two of the things that highlighted it just from a knee-jerk response."

Although neither is acceptable, the latter ended up being more impactful.

The urgency should be to fix that first.

Related Content

news

After further review: Difficult to digest, easy to appreciate

Comeback win over Bears requires perspective in the eye of the beholder
news

After further review: 'There was no secret sauce'

Intangibles mattered but physicality, attention to detail won in Cleveland
news

After further review: Imperfect game, perfect ending

Steelers understanding who they are, how to get where they want to go
news

After further review: On demand

Offensive line delivers as directed, rises to the occasion against Denver
news

After further review: The devil's in the details

Steelers making it harder than it needs to be during losing streak 
news

After further review: Required response

'Stumped' Ben Roethlisberger determined to fight through the frustration 
news

After further review: Perspective necessary amid frustration

Slow start on offense reflective of where Steelers are, not who they are
news

After further review: 'We're gonna keep coming'

Steelers' resolve on display during second-half comeback in Buffalo
news

After further review: Preseason finale

There's more than meets the eye to QB stats, Steelers' ground game
news

After further review: A philosophical approach

Steelers shed some light on where offense, defense might be headed
news

After Further Review: Preseason is about responding

Bounce-back efforts apparent in Philly; Carlos Davis gets his kicks
Advertising