After Further Review: More than meets the stat sheet

That it was.

But should that have been enough to deny the Steelers a victory over a winless team?

The Lions came in averaging 321.1 yards per game and gained 306.

They came in averaging 16.8 points per game and scored 16.

For the eighth consecutive time since a season-opening 41-33 loss to the 49ers, the Lions couldn't make it to 20 points.

Other than basically rushing for what they normally throw for (228 yards per game), and throwing for 77, which is almost what they usually run for (93.1), the Lions were who we thought they were.

The Steelers, conversely, were less than they perceive themselves to be on offense, even with Mason Rudolph replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

They might have been just good enough to win, anyway, had they not fumbled twice after catching passes in overtime.

But they did, and thus they weren't.

"We didn't tackle well enough throughout the game defensively, and then in the most critical moments, we didn't maintain possession of the ball on offense," Tomlin assessed. "Those are two of the things that highlighted it just from a knee-jerk response."

Although neither is acceptable, the latter ended up being more impactful.