After Further Review: Making Amends 

This was a Carolina team that came in ranked No. 13 in the NFL in rushing but one that had been running wild of late, one that had found an identity and a winning formula on the ground, one that had averaged 169 rushing yards per game over its last four games and 204.0 through its last two.

For a Steelers' run defense that had consistently struggled against Top 10 rushing attacks, this one loomed as a potential mismatch.

As it turned out it was, but it ended up being the Panthers who were mismatched against the Steelers.

From the very first snap.

The Panthers handed the ball to running back D'Onta Foreman, who ran left behind tight end Ian Thomas and motioning tight end Tommy Tremble.