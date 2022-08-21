After further review: In the eye of the beholder

Knowing a less-than-level playing field can be overcome might come in handy down the road.

So might the confidence players are gaining in themselves and inspiring in their teammates, especially those who are less than proven "NFL dudes" (as Mike Tomlin might put it).

Pressley Harvin III's 76-yard free kick after the safety that ceded the lead in the third quarter might be as good an example of that as any.

There's a good chance that mattered to Harvin.

And there's no disputing the significance of catching the game-winning touchdown to Snead.

He still had the ball clutched in his arm on the sideline as the Steelers were preparing to kick off following a failed two-point conversion attempt.

That may or may not matter come Sept. 11 and beyond.