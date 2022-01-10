After further review: In the eye of the beholder

"It's all of them," Tomlin eventually concluded. "The growth and development of these young guys throughout the journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts."

Nothing got in the way of the veterans' efforts against the Ravens, either, flawed as those may have been at times.

"It shows something about this team," Roethlisberger insisted, "that you can continue to fight and never give up."

That's sounds cliched, as well.

But there's also real value in a team establishing that type of belief in one another and in their collective capability no matter the circumstances.

Don't look now, but the Steelers may have finally stumbled upon that identity they've been seeking all season.