After further review: Difficult to digest, easy to appreciate

Or look at how they're looking at it in Buffalo, which lost to Jacksonville.

Or in Dallas, which lost to Denver.

Or Las Vegas, which lost to the New York Football Giants.

At the conclusion of a Week 9 that confirmed once again the almost inexplicable, week-to-week unpredictability of the NFL, the Steelers found a way to win for the fourth consecutive week in which they've played a game.

As if such confirmation was necessary.

Is what we've seen through the four-game winning streak that has resurrected a season once teetering on the edge of the abyss at 1-3 sustainable?

Ask the Ravens, who are 6-2 after having won twice and lost once in overtime.

Baltimore also needed a missed delay-of-game call and a 66-yard field goal to beat Detroit at the buzzer in regulation.