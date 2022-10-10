After Further Review: Competitive to the bitter end

Pickett handled himself pretty well after the game, as well.

At the same podium where Heyward would admit butts had been kicked Pickett spoke of the responsibility to lead that accompanies his position, and of the accountability he intended to apply in response.

"We have to kind of look in the mirror at ourselves as players and figure out what we have to do better," Pickett insisted. "There's a lot of fingers to be pointed, but when you look at yourself I think we'll improve a lot faster that way.

"It stars with myself. I wanna look at what I can improve on and get ready to go next week."

It was the latest example of Pickett exuding a veteran perspective that belies his freshman status.

There was a lot to unpack for Pickett, good and bad, after an experience he had admittedly "dreamed about since I picked up a football."

The impression he left was he's all about his team, and that 38-3 for starters isn't enough for Pickett to be deterred.

The Steelers still got "smashed" by the Bills (Tomlin referenced that three times in response to the first three questions he fielded and four times overall in a postgame session that lasted approximately six minutes).