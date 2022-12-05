After Further Review: By any means necessary

As it turned out, they needed all of the above.

Prior to dialing up the necessary finishing kick, a game the Steelers had dominated in the first half was in danger of slipping away in the second.

Fortunately, the Steelers "collectively did not blink," head coach Mike Tomlin noted.

The Falcons, conversely, did.

And that, too, was a component of Steelers 19, Falcons 16 on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta had a 10-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty on first-and-goal from the Steelers' 10-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.

And two snaps later the Falcons committed a false start on second-and-goal from the Steelers' 18.

And that sequence, as much as anything else, was how a drive that lasted 16 plays and took 9:21 to compete ended not with seven points and a 20-19 Atlanta advantage but with three points and the Steelers still in possession of the lead at 19-16.

"I'm not going to pretend like it was something that we did," Tomlin acknowledged. "Often times it's not. Same thing happened to us on offense, to be quite honest with you. Some of those drives got stopped by a false start or something that put us behind the chains, and they didn't necessarily stop us, we stopped us.

"Offenses do that, and so I thought that was kind of reflective of what transpired."