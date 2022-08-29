After further review: Big plays in the Steelers' DNA

But from Trubisky's perspective it was still a shot worth taking.

"He almost made a great one-handed grab," Turbisky assessed. "I tried to tell him to get two on it instead of trying to get on ESPN with one-handed catches, but he's doing a great job.

"We're just gonna keep looking for those mismatches and attacking downfield and hopefully create lighter run boxes for (running back) Najee (Harris) to be a balanced offense."

Harris didn't find a lot of running room in his preseason debut.

But the more deep sideline shots begin to influence the safeties, the fewer people there will be to block in the box and the easier it'll be, in theory, at least, to get Harris enough room to start running downhill.

If not, there are big plays to be made in the passing game.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is of a similar mindset.

His back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Miles Boykin that went for 29 yards to the Lions' 11-yard line in the third quarter is the type of play Pickett believes Steelers quarterbacks and wide receivers can exploit consistently.

"I tell those guys all the time, they're running to win, if they're not getting stack on the DB (running ahead with the defensive back chasing from behind) I'm gonna throw it back-shoulder and it usually works out like that every time," Pickett maintained.

"I've connected with Miles a ton on those kind of plays down the field. I thought I had some really good ones to 'T.V.' (wide receiver Tyler Vaughns) as well (throughout the preseason) on those short, fade balls, running some RPO (run-pass option) stuff, wanting to get the ball up and down.

"Definitely great things to learn from and kinda bounce into the regular season."