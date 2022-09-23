After Further Review: An early test of resolve

Two extra offensive linemen reporting as eligible, including one, guard Hjalte Froholdt, lining up at fullback.

Chubb launches to go over the top behind pulling guard Joel Bitonio.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward goes high to meet Chubb just before Bitonio arrives.

Linebacker Myles Jack goes low and gets ahold of Chubb on the way up.

The surge is thwarted initially but Chubb spins while being forced back and falls across the goal line.

He got the ball across and not a whole lot else, but it was enough.

It was the longest yard for Chubb on a night when he gained 113 of them, several in bunches.

And it was one of a handful of plays in the Browns game the Steelers weren't able to make when a play needed to be made.

Heyward spoke afterward about the Steelers' collective response to the Browns' ground game, which has a habit of gaining a lot of yards against a lot of teams.

"They got the job done, but I look inward," he maintained. "We need to be a lot better."