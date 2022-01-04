After Further Review: 'A special place'

There hasn't been as much to relish this season as anyone would have initially hoped.

The win over the Browns at least kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.

But even Roethlisberger acknowledged those remain "slim."

Given that the Steelers will be depending on 2-14 Jacksonville to beat 9-7 Indianapolis this Sunday, he may have been overstating it.

But, if nothing else, a franchise icon was appropriately honored.

There's also this:

At 8-7-1 the Steelers clinched their 18th consecutive non-losing season since they went 6-10 in 2003.

Of the first 17 of those, 13 have been winning seasons, something the current campaign still has a chance to become this Sunday in Baltimore, even if the Colts beat the Jaguars or the Chargers and Raiders play to an unlikely tie and Week 18 proves to be the end of the road after all.

In the event that, too, isn't appreciated as much as it ought to be, understand that the team with the next-longest such streak is the Chiefs (nine straight seasons).

Roethlisberger on Monday night became the only player in NFL history to have played on a team with a record of .500 or better in 18 consecutive campaigns.

And Mike Tomlin became the only coach in NFL history to have begun his career with 15 consecutive non-losing seasons (11 of those have been winning ones, 11 and counting pending the result against the Ravens).

Such streaks are far from the ultimate.

For this quarterback, this coach, this organization and this fan base that has to include a Lombardi.

But that doesn't mean they aren't worth recognizing and appreciating.