After Further Review: A lasting first impression

A couple of examples resonate.

The first was Pickett's first NFL pass, a deep shot to wide receiver Chase Claypool that was ultimately deflected and intercepted.

"I told those guys, if they're 1-on-1, I'm going to give them a chance," Pickett insisted. "We all feel really good about that (wide) receiver room and how talented every guy in there is. Chase on a safety, I'm going to take that and give him a chance.

"The ball, sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way. That time it didn't, I get that. But he's said he's going to go get it. I told him I'm going to throw him more passes. I'm not gun shy to throw down the field to him at all. Definitely want to work the continuity as soon as possible."

A similar go-for-it throw amid similar 1-on-1 circumstances to wide receiver George Pickens was completed for 26 yards late in the fourth quarter and would have gone a long way toward helping the Steelers put the game away if not for the bad pitch and the bad pass.

These were the type of throws the Steelers had said they'd be making in the preseason.

They hadn't been attempted often enough prior to Sunday.

There was also a stand-and-deliver, 18-yard completion to Freiermuth to the Jets' 2-yard line on which Pickett got blasted by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Pickett saw Willams coming as the play unfolded but had no issue whatsoever with hanging in there as long as necessary.