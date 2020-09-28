Adjusting on the fly as required

The ability of players to individually and collectively adjust is as critical as the schematic changes they're asked to make over the course of a game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was praising the Steelers' ability to do both following Sunday afternoon's come-from-behind, 28-21 decision over the Houston Texans at Heinz Field.

"I thought the guys did a nice job, players and coaches, of communicating," Tomlin emphasized.

The adjustments on defense worked well enough for the Steelers to pitch a second-half shutout after allowing 209 total net yards and surrendering 11 first downs and 21 points in the first two quarters.

Tomlin acknowledged such a poor defensive half can "put a bad taste in your mouth."

Any frustration the Steelers' defense may have been experiencing was eventually taken out on the Texans.

Houston's second-half totals included two first downs and 59 total net yards.

Tomlin cited an alteration to the pass rush designed to prevent Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson from escaping the pocket and extending plays to break down Steelers' zone coverages among the "minor technical adjustments" the Steelers made.

Watson went 14-for-18 passing for 202 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 150.5 in the first half.

He finished 19-for-27 for 264 yards, with two TDs, one interception and a passer rating of 110.7.

Watson was sacked five times overall, three times in the final two quarters.

"More than anything I liked the group's ability to adjust and to communicate in the midst of it," Tomlin said of his defense. "There wasn't a lot of 'blink' in the group. They absorbed the necessary adjustments, and sometimes that's necessary. People are going to have good plans, they work, too, and so we had to do some adjusting.