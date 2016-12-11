4 in a row gets Steelers to 8-5

STORYLINE**

Dealing with Buffalo's rushing attack was going to be Job 1 for the Steelers in the game, what with the challenge to be posed by LeSean McCoy, Tyrod Taylor, and Mike Gillislee. The Bills came into the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 161.9 yards rushing per game, and No. 1 in the NFL with 5.4 yards per carry. McCoy entered with 949 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, and his 5.5 average was better than anybody else who's in the top 20. And two guys who weren't in the top 20 but had better averages than McCoy were Taylor (6.4) and Gillislee (5.9). Taylor is the Buffalo quarterback, and Gillislee is its third-down back, and together they had added a dozen more rushing touchdowns to McCoy's nine.