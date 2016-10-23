27-16 loss drops Steelers to 4-3

STORYLINE**

With no Ben Roethlisberger and no Cam Heyward, the Steelers unquestionably were shorthanded for this game against the New England Patriots, and those were just two of the seven players ruled out of the game on the Friday before kickoff. What this meant was that the Steelers were going to have to play an almost perfect game with the players who were available to have a real chance to defeat the Patriots.

HOW THE STORYLINE PLAYED OUT

The Steelers did finish with nearly a five-minute edge in time of possession, they were plus-1 in turnover ratio, and they gained more total net yards of offense than New England, but there were several other key areas in which they fell short, areas that can be cited as reasons for the outcome.

The Steelers were 1-for-4 in the red zone, and they were penalized twice as often as New England – 10 for 85 yards vs. four for 40 yards. Also, the Patriots finished with 140 net yards rushing, including a game-high 127 yards on 24 carries (5.3 average) by LeGarrette Blount, who also scored two touchdowns.

"We acknowledge schematically that we were willing to bleed a little bit in the run game in an effort to minimize big plays," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "In doing so, we would have to come off blocks and make tackles – not enough of that for us to be successful."