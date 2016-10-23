Postgame Takes

27-16 loss drops Steelers to 4-3

Oct 23, 2016 at 01:56 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

PATRIOTS 27, STEELERS 16

Steelers' record: 4-3
One year ago: 4-3
Series record (including playoffs): Steelers lead, 15-14

**

GAME PHOTOS: Week 7 vs. New England Patriots

Game action from Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

No Title
1 / 84
No Title
2 / 84
No Title
3 / 84
No Title
4 / 84
No Title
5 / 84
No Title
6 / 84
No Title
7 / 84
No Title
8 / 84
No Title
9 / 84
No Title
10 / 84
No Title
11 / 84
No Title
12 / 84
No Title
13 / 84
No Title
14 / 84
No Title
15 / 84
No Title
16 / 84
No Title
17 / 84
No Title
18 / 84
No Title
19 / 84
No Title
20 / 84
No Title
21 / 84
No Title
22 / 84
No Title
23 / 84
No Title
24 / 84
No Title
25 / 84
No Title
26 / 84
No Title
27 / 84
No Title
28 / 84
No Title
29 / 84
No Title
30 / 84
No Title
31 / 84
No Title
32 / 84
No Title
33 / 84
No Title
34 / 84
No Title
35 / 84
No Title
36 / 84
No Title
37 / 84
No Title
38 / 84
No Title
39 / 84
No Title
40 / 84
No Title
41 / 84
No Title
42 / 84
No Title
43 / 84
No Title
44 / 84
No Title
45 / 84
No Title
46 / 84
No Title
47 / 84
No Title
48 / 84
No Title
49 / 84
No Title
50 / 84
No Title
51 / 84
No Title
52 / 84
No Title
53 / 84
No Title
54 / 84
No Title
55 / 84
No Title
56 / 84
No Title
57 / 84
No Title
58 / 84
No Title
59 / 84
No Title
60 / 84
No Title
61 / 84
No Title
62 / 84
No Title
63 / 84
No Title
64 / 84
No Title
65 / 84
No Title
66 / 84
No Title
67 / 84
No Title
68 / 84
No Title
69 / 84
No Title
70 / 84
No Title
71 / 84
No Title
72 / 84
No Title
73 / 84
No Title
74 / 84
No Title
75 / 84
No Title
76 / 84
No Title
77 / 84
No Title
78 / 84
No Title
79 / 84
No Title
80 / 84
No Title
81 / 84
No Title
82 / 84
No Title
83 / 84
No Title
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

STORYLINE**
With no Ben Roethlisberger and no Cam Heyward, the Steelers unquestionably were shorthanded for this game against the New England Patriots, and those were just two of the seven players ruled out of the game on the Friday before kickoff. What this meant was that the Steelers were going to have to play an almost perfect game with the players who were available to have a real chance to defeat the Patriots.

HOW THE STORYLINE PLAYED OUT
The Steelers did finish with nearly a five-minute edge in time of possession, they were plus-1 in turnover ratio, and they gained more total net yards of offense than New England, but there were several other key areas in which they fell short, areas that can be cited as reasons for the outcome.

The Steelers were 1-for-4 in the red zone, and they were penalized twice as often as New England – 10 for 85 yards vs. four for 40 yards. Also, the Patriots finished with 140 net yards rushing, including a game-high 127 yards on 24 carries (5.3 average) by LeGarrette Blount, who also scored two touchdowns.

"We acknowledge schematically that we were willing to bleed a little bit in the run game in an effort to minimize big plays," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "In doing so, we would have to come off blocks and make tackles – not enough of that for us to be successful."

**

FIRST HALF STAT THAT STANDS OUT**
Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett are the focal point of the Patriots offense, but in the first half the duo combined for two catches for 13 yards. Gronkowski had one catch for 13 yards, and Bennett had one catch for no gain. But even with that, the Patriots held a 14-10 lead and had converted 6-for-8 on third downs. On the two third-down failures, Tom Brady had a pass dropped each time.

TURNING POINT
It's a 60-minute game, and to defeat a team the caliber of the Patriots requires a full 60 minutes of quality play, but the Steelers had a chance right at the outset to land a couple of punches and put New England on its heels. When the Steelers failed, the Patriots answered and took control.

The Steelers won the toss and elected to receive, but the offense went three-and-out, and then Jordan Berry's 45-yard punt was returned 10 yards by Julian Edelman. The Steelers defense came up with a takeaway on New England's first play, when Ryan Shazier forced a fumble by wide receiver Chris Hogan after a short completion, and when Jones recovered the Steelers took over at the Patriots 45-yard line.

A 25-yard completion from Landry Jones to Antonio Brown was followed by a false start penalty on Chris Hubbard. Two plays after that, the Steelers faced a third-and-6 from the New England 16-yard line. There and then, Jones committed a cardinal sin – his pass to Brown in the end zone was intercepted by Malcolm Butler.

"(Brown) ran a good route, but that was just a bad ball," said Jones. "I threw a crappy ball. AB was matched up one-on-one, and I wanted to take a shot on third down to the end zone. Good play by a good corner."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on fight, Minkah and not blinking

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the overtime win over the Bengals
news

Tomlin on Mitch, receivers, urgency and injuries

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics following the Steelers win over the Lions in the preseason
news

Tomlin on control, two-minute offense, and QBs

Coach Mike Tomlin addressed a variety of topics following the win over the Jaguars
news

Tomlin's all about playing to win

Coach Mike Tomlin gave his take on the Steelers win over the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener
news

Tomlin on the players 'mental fortitude'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about the effort by the players in the exciting overtime win over the Ravens
news

Tomlin on disappointment, Corliss, and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on multiple topics following the Steelers loss to the Chiefs
news

Tomlin on turnovers, Haden and effort

Coach Mike Tomlin was appreciative of the team's effort in the Steelers win over the Titans

news

Tomlin: 'A disappointing game to say the least'

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about losing the battle in the trenches and more after the Steelers loss to the Vikings
news

Tomlin on the rivalry, next man up, Diontae & more

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics after the Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field
news

Tomlin on losing up front, adjustment & more

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't like what he saw in any phase in the loss to the Bengals
news

Tomlin on the defense, Heyward and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the Steelers loss to the Chargers
news

Tomlin: 'We didn't do enough'

Coach Mike Tomlin said the play was 'too sloppy to win' in the tie against the Detroit Lions
Advertising