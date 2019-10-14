What's not to smile about?

CARSON, Calif. _ During the TV timeout following the punt that ended the Chargers' first possession, Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges engaged his teammates in the offensive huddle while flashing an ear-to-ear grin.

Guard David DeCastro appreciated the moment.

"That's just his character, man," DeCastro offered after the Steelers won Hodges' first NFL start, 24-17, on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. "He's just super laid back, but at the same time focused.

"Every quarterback has to have that confidence in the huddle and everyone does it a different way. That's just kind of how he does it."

Hodges recalled "probably just giving the guys an idea of the play we were gonna do. We already knew the play, I was just kinda reminding them.

"I think I might have mentioned this might be a home game all day, so we might have to tell the crowd to settle down a little bit," he added.

Hodges was still smiling in the aftermath, following a 15-for-20 night passing for 132 yards that included his first NFL touchdown pass, his first NFL interception and his first win as an NFL starter.

"Honestly, speechless," Hodges offered during his first appearance behind a podium in an NFL interview room. "That's something that since I was 5 years old, since I threw my first touchdown pass, that's something that I've always just kind of dreamed about. It's been a bumpy road, especially the past couple months.