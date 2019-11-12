'Tomlin's Takes' on a short week, o-line & more

Staying in line: The Steelers switched things up on the offensive line against the Rams, with Matt Feiler moving from right tackle to left guard with Ramon Foster still out with a concussion, and Chuks Okorafor starting at right tackle.

Tomlin said he made the moves in an effort to have the best pass protection on the field while facing Aaron Donald and said any decisions on the line moving forward will likely be based on who is available along with who the team is facing.

"We thought it was just best to get three tackle-like guys on the field in an effort to get our very best pass rushers," said Tomlin. "We've got a different set of challenges this week, in terms of Myles Garrett and company, but we also potentially have got a different mix, in terms of who's available to us. We're optimistic about Ramon being available to us. We're going to use the appropriate mix based on those circumstances, not only at the offensive line, but any at our positions because we're just trying to win in a game, and so that's where we are.

"We've been in that phase, particularly in a lot of positions on offense for the better part of the year. Such is life man. We'll put together a plan that best fits the talents and traits of the people we have available to us, not only in the offensive line, but in the backfield and at the wide receiver position."

One thing many wondered was why not go with Zach Banner, who has seen more snaps than Okorafor this season in a blocking role, the 'No. 72 is reporting as eligible' role everyone has become familiar with.

Tomlin's explanation was simple.