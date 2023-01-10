Excited for the growth

The next step: Running back Najee Harris had his second straight 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,038 yards in 2022. While the number was down from his 1,200-yard performance his rookie season, it was even more impressive as he dealt with injuries in training camp and through the season that had an impact on him.

"Certainly, the missed time in team development slowed him down," said Tomlin. "I don't know that he played in any preseason games and things of that nature.

"He's a young guy. The skill relative to his position needs to be developed and honed in an effort to be game ready. He got on a moving train. That was well documented. I thought he got better with each passing day.

"He's a mentally tough guy. He's a competitor. So, I just thought his play got consistently better throughout, but also kind of expected it to be based on those reasonable variables and circumstances."

It wasn't just his performance on the field that Tomlin took notice of. Harris was voted one of the team's offensive captains, along with Mitch Trubisky, and the second-year player stepped up big in the role and continued to grow in the role.