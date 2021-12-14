'Tomlin's Takes' on going for two, long weekend

Getting a break: A weekend without Steelers' football isn't something most fans enjoy, but after playing on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, getting a few days off this weekend was just what the doctor ordered for the team.

The time off gave the players an opportunity to recover from playing on a short week and get ready for a final push for the postseason in the last four games, starting this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field.

"I think sitting out the weekend provided us the perspective of how wide open this field is and our potential place in it," said Tomlin. "That being said, you can't spend a lot of time looking at big picture perspective. I think you look long enough to gain that perspective and gain that understanding. And then you better get singularly focused on the stadium that you're prepared to go into this week, which we are, because obviously Tennessee is a quality team. It's going to be a big game for us. I'm glad it is happening here in Pittsburgh, Pa.

"We've got some work ahead of us. We're excited to get back to that. The rest was appreciated. The extended time this past weekend was appreciated and necessary in some instances, particularly from a health standpoint. But it's time to get down to the physical work and business of formulating a plan and understanding that plan and our roles within it in an effort to secure victory."

While Tomlin said the weekend provided some perspective on how wide open the AFC is, he didn't have any interest in discussing how whether or not it's good that the AFC is so balanced, with no team clinching a playoff berth yet through Week 14.