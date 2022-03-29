Rooney in favor of OT change

Addressing diversity: Another big component of the Owners Meetings was diversity, and with Rooney being the chairman of the eight-member Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, it was something he was very focused on.

"We spent a good bit of time talking about our diversity policies, trying to improve what we're doing there," said Rooney. "We had some good discussions about that. We adopted a new policy as far as adding an offensive assistant role, an elevation over what we've been doing the last few years."

While there was progress, when Coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Monday, he said he 'doesn't have a level of confidence' that the next NFL hiring cycle will produce more minority head coaches in the League. Rooney said he understands that frustration.

"I've always asked Mike his opinion on these kinds of things," said Rooney. "Certainly, I understand the frustration of our minority coaches. But I think that we have been making efforts that are starting to show positive results at different levels of the League. Not at the head coach but at different levels in the League. And we think we just have to stay after it and we'll see the results that we want to have."

With hiring policies and diversity a major focus, all eyes are on teams still as some top positions are still being filled. The Steelers are undergoing a search for a new General Manager with Kevin Colbert stepping down from that role following the NFL Draft, and while there have been minority candidates interviewed for the position, Rooney said he doesn't feel pressure to hire one because of the Rooney Rule. He said the main thing is to hire the best candidate.