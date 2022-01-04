'Tomlin's Takes' on Steelers-Ravens, T.J., Ahkello

The rivalry: When the Steelers and Ravens play on Sunday at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, there will be a lot on the line.

Both teams go into the game with a shot at one of the AFC's final two playoff spots, with both teams needing a win to stay in contention.

And what you can expect is a typical Steelers-Ravens game, one that is a hard-hitting AFC North battle from start to finish.

"Obviously, there's a lot at stake," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "But it doesn't have to be a lot at stake. It's Pittsburgh and the Ravens. I think anybody that follows professional sport knows what that means. We're going into their venue, a hostile environment in a big-time circumstance. Our guys will be inspired by that. The Ravens bring out the best in us. They do."

It's two teams that are incredibly familiar with each other, playing twice a year. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has played against the Ravens 26 times in the regular season in his 18 seasons, with a 16-10 record.

"Make no mistake, this series is special because of the men that have played in it," said Tomlin. "Guys like Ben pitting his skills against (Terrell) Suggs, guys like Hines (Ward) pitting his skills against Ed Reed. You could go on and on and on. That's what makes this series what it is.

"Ben's contributions have been significant. I often tell the young guys a story about the time he got his nose broken in in Baltimore, and he came to the sideline during the timeout and said how do I look? It's just is what it is.