'Tomlin's Takes' on OT, Mitch, Flores and FAs

No fear: The NFL Owners Meetings got off to an early start on Monday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the AFC coaches all addressing the media.

And with the new overtime proposals one of the main topics on tap for this year's meeting, Coach Mike Tomlin fielded his share of questions regarding potential changes, especially as a member of the Competition Committee.

"I assume it's going to be today," said Tomlin. "I think the largest component of the discussion is searching to be traditional and not alter the structure of it in any way, but at the same time make the circumstances competitively fair for both teams. That's where discussions are going to be. We've got a couple of proposals on the floor. And I'm sure we're going to talk about them in great detail today and into tomorrow.

"When you're talking about 24 of 32 (team votes) on any subject, particularly when we're talking about rule changes as pertains to weighty moments like overtime, I think there's going to be some discussion. I certainly think there's a desire to do something, whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen."

The Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans all presented Rule Change Proposals, with a slight variation. The Colts and Eagles proposal allows both teams to possess the ball in overtime. The Titans allows both teams to possess the ball in overtime, unless the team with the opening possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.

In Tomlin's mind, keeping things traditional might just be the way to go, even though he knows it's not likely the popular decision.

"To be quite honest with you, I'm a sudden death advocate. I'm a traditionalist," said Tomlin. "I don't fear sudden death and I never have, but obviously I lost that battle a decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden death advocates I would imagine.

"I just think 60 minutes everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you're talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game. I don't fear sudden death."

Tomlin said one thing he wants is it to be the same across the board. If it changes for the regular season, it should change for the postseason, and keep it all the same.