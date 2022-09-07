'Tomlin's Takes' on o-line, captains, and more

"Before I get into individuals and the splash playmakers and so forth, I'll say this," started Tomlin. "We've got to take care of the football. They dominated the control of both games over a year ago because we didn't give ourselves a chance. Possession of the ball is a major component of being competitive that allows situations to unfold and allows weighty plays and moments to develop. Very rarely did they get an opportunity to develop last year in the contests against the Bengals because we just didn't do a good enough job taking care of the football. That's a big component of preparation for us, but it would be regardless of who we're playing. I thought I'd be remiss if I didn't mention those things."