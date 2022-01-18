'Tomlin's Takes' on exit meetings, change and more

Analysis begins: Coach Mike Tomlin was hoping for one thing and one thing only this week. He was hoping to be preparing for an AFC Divisional Round Playoff game.

Instead, though, Tomlin held his season-ending press conference on Tuesday, wrapped around exit interviews with players as they put a bow on the 2021 season.

And as he conducts those meetings, as well as meetings with the coaching staff and others, it about analyzing so many things.

"I'm excited about doing it. I'm not excited about the fact that is happening now, but just the analysis, the beginnings of the analysis that leads to building is something that I personally am excited about," said Tomlin. "The growth and development of these guys, individually and collectively, is a passion. And so, I'll start with that process. That process always starts with exit interviews and a myriad of those between a lot of people, players with positional coaches, players with support staff, strength coaches, training staff, equipment, etc.

"Wrapping a bow around what it is that we've done, and planning for the future. I personally have started the process of meeting with players, I've have been doing that all morning. And will continue and meet with virtually everyone. But I prioritize the rookies, I prioritize the first year Steelers, the guys whose contracts are up. I usually hold leadership off until the end because our conversations extend beyond the blocks of time that I have allotted and things of that nature. So that's where we start that process. I started that briefly somewhat with coaches, as well as support staff that will be ongoing in the upcoming days and weeks."

One thing Tomlin knows going into the meetings and the evaluation is that change will come. No team looks exactly the same year after year with free agency, the draft, etc. And Tomlin knows the 2022 Steelers won't look like the 2021 Steelers.