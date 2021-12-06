'Tomlin's Takes' on quick turnaround, Ben & more

Quick turnaround: Coach Mike Tomlin opened his press conference on Monday admitting he didn't even have time yet to watch the tape from Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens as there isn't much time as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Thursday Night Football.

Everything is moving full speed ahead, with no time this week to look back and reflect on the win.

"There are a lot of things that have our attention, but probably the most important aspect of it is our approach to business this week," said Tomlin. "The things that we value in preparation and how we allocate our time and the things that we push to the front of the line in terms of preparedness. That's a critical component of it.

"When you're playing on a Thursday night, you're working on a short week. It's unrealistic to think that you can get all the things done that you desire to do, but certain things carry a higher priority than others. Those of you that have been around us know that situational football is a component of that. Those weighty downs, those possession downs, short yardage, red zone, goal line, etc. We've got to make sure that we have a good comprehensive plan in those areas regardless of circumstance.

"So, we roll our sleeves up and we go to work. We're excited about doing so and look forward to getting back in the stadium here rather soon."

This isn't Tomlin's first rodeo when it comes to quick turnarounds for a Thursday night game, but each one of them can be different based on the team's circumstances.

"It just really depends on your present circumstance when you get to these games," said Tomlin. "The overall health of your team, where it is occurring in the journey. There are a lot of variables. I don't deal with it in a cookie cutter fashion. I look at the present circumstances and the makeup of this group.