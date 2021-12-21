'Tomlin Takes' on adversity, no regrets and noise

No regrets: Earlier this season the Chiefs had to move defensive tackle Chris Jones outside to get more production from their edge rushers.

But with the additional of Melvin Ingram III, who was acquired by the Chiefs via a trade with the Steelers, Jones went back inside, and Ingram is playing on the edge.

Tomlin was asked if he weighed that when Ingram was traded to the Chiefs, knowing they would be playing them later in the season.

"We didn't weigh their circumstances," said Tomlin. "We weighed our circumstances. Not only the tangible element of our circumstances, but the intangible quality that makes up team.

"Like I mentioned when we moved him, we had an opportunity to get value for him, and so that was entertaining and interesting to us, but also, to be quite honest with you and blunt, Melvin no longer wanted to be here, and for us, we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages. We believe that's a formula that really allows us to come together in ways that you can't measure. To do the things that we were able to do last week. To smile collectively in the face of adversity and do what's required to get out of stadiums with necessary wins.