'Tomlin's Takes' on reboot, steady voice & more

Big time challenges: It's a game that is still fresh in their memory, just three weeks ago when the Steelers didn't just lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road the day after Christmas, but in the words of Coach Mike Tomlin they got 'handled.'

The Chiefs won the Week 16 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, 36-10, jumping out to a 30-0 lead before the Steelers ever got points on the board.

"They smashed us so definitively, more than anything it's like a reboot," said Tomlin.

This Sunday will be that 'reboot' when the two teams meet in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday Night Football, and however you look at it, it will be a challenge going against the AFC's second seed in the postseason.

"We have big time challenges in terms of preparing for Kansas City," said Tomlin. "We've been to Kansas City very recently. They handled us and handled us definitively. We understand that. But at the same time, we're not paralyzed by that.

"We accept that we didn't play well enough last time. We accept that we didn't plan well enough last time. But that's last time. We're excited about the process of readiness this time. Putting together a better plan. Putting our guys in position to make more consistent plays, particularly in the weighty moments, situational ball and going in and playing.