'Tomlin's Takes' on prepping with an edge & more

Time to prepare: The Steelers and Browns will go into Monday night's game at Heinz Field both still in playoff chase and fighting for a spot, while both teams are coming off a disappointing loss. With two games remaining, the one thing both teams are doing is focusing on one game at a time only.

"I'm so glad that we have an additional day's preparation this week," said Tomlin. "Obviously, this is a big game. We've got to shake that baggage or residue off of us, as do everybody that's in a similar circumstance that we're in, as we're getting in the waning moments of this 2021 regular season and we're losing opportunities to state a case for ourselves.

"The Cleveland Browns are very much in a similar circumstance, and so from that standpoint, we're going to a stadium that has a very level playing field. Both teams are fighting tooth and nail for positioning. Both teams have absorbed some negativity, particularly of late in terms of significant games, and our ability to shake that off -- specifically speaking about us, our ability to shake that off and get singularly, professionally focused and have good preparation days is a component for us."

Playing on Monday night football can be tough on the backend, when the week afterwards is condensed.

But leading into the game, it gives teams an extra day to prepare, to use in a multitude of ways as the season progresses. Late in the season can be much different than an early Monday night game, and Tomlin explained his plan for this week for the team.

"We've got an additional day to work with this week," said Tomlin. "We're pushing our week back in an effort to be inclusive. Some of the guys are working their way back from injury and COVID will be given an additional day when we approach it that way.