New overtime rule passes for postseason

Mar 29, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL Owners Meetings continued Tuesday, and the biggest news of the day was a change to the overtime rule that will apply to the postseason only.

Last season the playoffs had multiple games that went into overtime, which had many calling for a change that would allow both teams to have possession, even if the team that won the coin toss scored a touchdown on their first possession.

The Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans all presented Rule Change Proposals, and it was the proposal submitted by the Colts and Eagles that was voted in.

The new rule allows both teams to possess the ball in overtime no matter what happens on the opening possession, but for the playoffs only.

"On the football front, we were able to pass the overtime rule, which we were in favor of something and glad something got done," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "So I guess it's fair to say it was a compromise between a few different proposals. So we got that done.

"It was a 29 vote in favor. There was a lot of discussion about some wanted to keep the regular season overtime and the postseason overtime consistent. I'm glad it was just the postseason that was addressed. That's what we wanted."

The previous rule stated that if the team that possesses the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown the game will end, without an extra point attempt, and the other team doesn't get a possession. If they team that got possession first scored a field goal, or didn't score, the other team is guaranteed a possession. That will still apply for the regular season, but the postseason is changing.

Per NFL Research, there have been 12 overtime playoff games under the rules implemented in 2010, where the first team to possess the ball can win with a touchdown. The team to win the coin toss won 10 of 12 games, with seven of those 10 winning on a sudden-death opening-drive touchdown.

The Competition Committee also put forth a rule that makes permanent the free kick formation change that was implement in the 2021 season, establishing a maximum number of players in the setup zone, and it was passed.

In addition, a resolution put forth by the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that amends the Anti-Tampering Policy in regard to Secondary Football Executive positions passed. Following the NFL Draft and through June 30, the employer club is required to grant permission for another club to interview and hire non-high-level executives or non-secondary football executives for a secondary football executive position.

