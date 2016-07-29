Tomlin takes: conditioning, expectations, crises

"No, Anthony Chickillo has lost 20 pounds or so since we acquired him," said Tomlin. "I think what you're seeing is a lot of times guys come into the professional ranks thinking it's a big man's game and it is a big man's game, but more importantly than that it's a highly-conditioned man's game. So we look at second-year players who might be 20 pounds or so lighter than they were when we first developed our professional relationship with them. It's just that these guys are showing you that they understand that the level of conditioning required to do the job is much more important than what they weigh from a size standpoint when they step on the scale. But Dupree is probably 20 pounds lighter than he was 12 months ago. I know that Chickillo is, and you could probably put Jesse James in that category as well. All second-year guys, all have done a lap around the track, all got a basic understanding of how important conditioning is. And I think the weight is reflective of that."