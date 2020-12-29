'Tomlin's Takes' on sacks, Watt and more

Making his name known: His name is one that many Steelers fans might not have known a month ago, but after a jarring special teams tackle against the Colt on Sunday, they now know Cassius Marsh's name.

The Steelers signed Marsh on Dec. 9 off the Colts practice squad and activated him on Dec. 14.

Against the Colts he led the team with two special teams tackles and made his presence felt.

While he might not have been familiar to Steelers fans, Tomlin was well aware of him before his ferocious hits.

"I've known quite a bit about him over the years. He has been on several teams," said Tomlin. "He is a guy that's always proven to be willing and capable regardless of the circumstances that he has been in. He has a resume to speak of. He has some rush talent. He's a veteran guy.