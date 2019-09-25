'Tomlin's Takes' on run 'D,' Minkah, & trade

Stopping the run: On Tuesday, Steelers players stood in the locker room and shared their disappointment with the team's run defense to date. They didn't hold back, knowing that first and foremost, they have to stop the run.

Coach Mike Tomlin understands that frustration and agrees they should feel that way after the way things have turned out to date.

Through three games the Steelers have allowed 418 yards rushing, an average of 139.3 yards per game. This is a defense that prides itself on shutting down the run and making a team one dimensional. But it hasn't happened so far.

"They should be angry because of the quality of our performance in that area," said Tomlin. "It wasn't always significant, but it was too many times that the pile was falling forward. It's better technique. It's more physicality in terms of taking on blocks to minimize vertical holes so there is not more space as plays come to an end. I thought too many times in the game the runner was able to fall forward. That usually has very little to do with the quality of the tackle, and has more to do with how we are combating blockers and minimizing space, whether it's horizontally or vertically. That's an area of the game I thought we could have been better at.