'Tomlin's Takes' on rookies, turnovers and more

Not on his radar: The Steelers defense has only two interceptions and four fumble recoveries through seven games, numbers lower than what they have become accustomed to in the past when they were among the league leaders in takeaways.

While it's been a topic of conversation among the Steelers' faithful, it's not something that has Tomlin concerned.

"I'm not overly concerned about the lack of interceptions to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "We're playing good ball. The more detail we play with, the more game circumstances that lend itself to the ball getting turned over. We'll get them. In the meanwhile, we better tackle well. We better get people off blocks and do fundamental things. When you do those things. You're more opportunistic. We've been opportunistic around here in the past, I expect us to continue to be.