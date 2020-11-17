'Tomlin's Takes' on remote meetings, identity & more

Living remotely: The Steelers will be in the NFL's intensive protocol again this week, with all meetings virtual for the second week in a row.

For Coach Mike Tomlin, and others on the coaching staff, that does present a challenge and it's something he said they have to address better this week.

"In this COVID environment, we are in the intensive protocol as an organization," said Tomlin as he opened his weekly press conference. "Like last week, this week we will also be meeting remotely. The only in-person work that will take place for us this week are the walkthroughs and the practices.

"It is my hope that we do a better job this week than we did a week ago, better instructing, better listening, better use of the time, better understanding of the technology and the resources at our disposal in an effort to combat the challenges that are associated with it. No question you lose a little bit when you're not in the same physical space, when you don't get the chance to look at the man's eye or feel the reactions to the information. We as a staff are working extremely hard to avail ourselves of all the options in that regard in an effort to be at our best.

"We're also open to learning from players. It's probably more of an adjustment for us as coaches than it is for players. They live in that technological world, handheld devices and so forth. They appear to be extremely comfortable with it. I think there's less comfort from a coaching standpoint. In an effort to deliver appropriate material and in an effort to have them duly prepared it has our attention, and it is required. We will be in that state this week. I think it's a significant thing for us to get better here this second time around the track."

Tomlin said the toughest part is that not being able to look the players in the eye, not have that normal engagement that they have become accustomed to through the years.

"It's just human nature," said Tomlin. "It's easier to be wired in and engaged in conversation when there is close proximity. You can feel body clues as someone who teaches or instructs. And so, it gives you an indication of whether you need to move on on a particular subject or repeat.

"I think, just as teachers, and that's what we are as coaches, you need that feedback. You need that feel. It's challenging and difficult doing it via Zoom and things of that nature. Again, I'm not complaining. I'm just acknowledging and I'm really trying to set a mentality for the week for us as a staff that we can get better in that area as we proceed into the second week of this."

He does admit, though, that he has adapted better to working via Zoom and other programs now than he did in March.