'Tomlin's Takes' on punt recovery, Watt, Davis

Game changer: In a game where one play could have made a difference in the outcome, this was one that truly could have. But it didn't go the way the Steelers believed it should have.

The Steelers were ahead, 21-7, with 8:52 to play in the fourth quarter. After a stalled drive, Jordan Berry's punt appeared to hit off the helmet of the Browns' Nick Chubb. An alert Sean Davis grabbed the ball out of the air, and it looked like it would be Steelers ball in good field position, at their own 47-yard line at the worst.

The officials thought otherwise, ruling that Davis simply downed the ball, and that it didn't hit off of Chubbs. The Steelers challenged the call, and without 'definitive evidence', the call was upheld.

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't agree with the officials ruling, but said it's not something they can dwell on.

"I am not asking for explanations," said Tomlin. "The way I look at it is it's an opportunity for us to grow. Sometimes things happen in football that are outside of your control. Sometimes you feel you have been wronged.

"All of us saw the ball hit that guy. Their returner (Jabrill) Peppers saw the ball hit that guy. Why else would a returner insert himself into that scrum trying to recover the ball unless he was sure the ball hit the guy?