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Tomlin Takes

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'Tomlin's Takes' on punt recovery, Watt, Davis

Sep 11, 2018 at 07:15 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Game changer: In a game where one play could have made a difference in the outcome, this was one that truly could have. But it didn't go the way the Steelers believed it should have.

The Steelers were ahead, 21-7, with 8:52 to play in the fourth quarter. After a stalled drive, Jordan Berry's punt appeared to hit off the helmet of the Browns' Nick Chubb. An alert Sean Davis grabbed the ball out of the air, and it looked like it would be Steelers ball in good field position, at their own 47-yard line at the worst.

The officials thought otherwise, ruling that Davis simply downed the ball, and that it didn't hit off of Chubbs. The Steelers challenged the call, and without 'definitive evidence', the call was upheld.

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't agree with the officials ruling, but said it's not something they can dwell on.

"I am not asking for explanations," said Tomlin. "The way I look at it is it's an opportunity for us to grow. Sometimes things happen in football that are outside of your control. Sometimes you feel you have been wronged.

"All of us saw the ball hit that guy. Their returner (Jabrill) Peppers saw the ball hit that guy. Why else would a returner insert himself into that scrum trying to recover the ball unless he was sure the ball hit the guy?

"That is the approach we are taking as we move forward. Once a decision is made, there is nothing else you can do about it. You have to move on. You will miss the next opportunity to win the game in some way if you spend time crying over spilt milk. Why that play was not corrected, I have no idea. Ask New York. I would be interested to hear their comments regarding that play."

Making the adjustment: The play by Davis on the punt return was one of many head's up plays that he had on Sunday in his first game at free safety, a position he appears to have comfortably adjusted to.

"I thought he had some really good moments," said Tomlin. "I liked the breakup down the middle of the field early. The clean breakup. It was a defenseless receiver type of play and he did a good job of not hitting the guy in the neck and head area, and not using his head. Things like that.

"He is new to the middle of the field. To see him make a play like that, and do so cleanly, is encouraging. He tracked the ball and had an interception that was negated by penalty. He broke up another big play on a play action on a third down and one down the field. I thought I saw some really good middle of the field things. It was a good start, but then again you can't paint with a broad brush. We'll learn more about ourselves as we step into more stadiums."

PHOTOS: Karl's top pics - Steelers at Browns

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 1 matchup against the Browns. The Steelers and Browns tied in OT, 21-21.

James Conner
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James Conner

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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James Conner
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James Conner

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David DeCastro
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David DeCastro

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

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A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 9, 2018. The Steelers and the Browns tied in OT 21-21.
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A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 9, 2018. The Steelers and the Browns tied in OT 21-21.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

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JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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Ryan Switzer
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Ryan Switzer

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Tyler Matakevich
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Tyler Matakevich

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Antonio Brown, Jesse James, and JuJu Smith-Schuster
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Antonio Brown, Jesse James, and JuJu Smith-Schuster

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Cameron Heyward
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Cameron Heyward

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Sean Davis
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Sean Davis

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Vince Williams and T.J. Watt
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Vince Williams and T.J. Watt

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Maurkice Pouncey
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Maurkice Pouncey

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Cameron Heyward
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Cameron Heyward

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Jordan Dangerfield
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Jordan Dangerfield

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T.J. Watt
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T.J. Watt

Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Tyler Matakevich

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Stephon Tuitt
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Stephon Tuitt

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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James Conner and Ramon Foster
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James Conner and Ramon Foster

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James Conner
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James Conner

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Vance McDonald
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Vance McDonald

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James Conner
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James Conner

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Artie Burns and Sean Davis
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Artie Burns and Sean Davis

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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Tyler Matakevich

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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Antonio Brown and James Conner
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Antonio Brown and James Conner

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T.J. Watt

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JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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T.J. Watt and Morgan Burnett
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T.J. Watt and Morgan Burnett

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Head Coach Mike Tomlin
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Head Coach Mike Tomlin

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Roosevelt Nix
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Roosevelt Nix

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Joe Haden
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Joe Haden

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Bud Dupree
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Bud Dupree

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Ryan Switzer
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Ryan Switzer

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Cameron Sutton and Stephon Tuitt
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Cameron Sutton and Stephon Tuitt

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Cameron Sutton
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Cameron Sutton

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Vince Williams, Cameron Heyward, and Javon Hargrave
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Vince Williams, Cameron Heyward, and Javon Hargrave

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Ben Roethlisberger
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Ben Roethlisberger

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Joe Haden
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Joe Haden

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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Jon Bostic and Artie Burns
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Jon Bostic and Artie Burns

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Vince Williams and Morgan Burnett
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Vince Williams and Morgan Burnett

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Marcus Gilbert, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, and Alejandro Villanueva
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Marcus Gilbert, David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, and Alejandro Villanueva

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Ryan Switzer
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Ryan Switzer

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James Conner and Cameron Heyward
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James Conner and Cameron Heyward

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Morgan Burnett
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Morgan Burnett

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Vince Williams, Alejandro Villanueva, and David DeCastro
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Vince Williams, Alejandro Villanueva, and David DeCastro

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Tyler Matakevich

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Tyler Matakevich

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Darrius Heyward-Bey, Tyler Matakevich, Terrell Edmunds, Roosevelt Nix, Anthony Chickillo, L.J. Fort, and Nat Berhe
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Darrius Heyward-Bey, Tyler Matakevich, Terrell Edmunds, Roosevelt Nix, Anthony Chickillo, L.J. Fort, and Nat Berhe

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Matthew Thomas
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Matthew Thomas

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Zach Banner
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Zach Banner

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Tyler Matakevich

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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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James Conner

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Mike Hilton
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Mike Hilton

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T.J. Watt and Stephon Tuitt

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Bud Dupree

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Kameron Canaday, Chris Boswell, and Jordan Berry
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Kameron Canaday, Chris Boswell, and Jordan Berry

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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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Chris Boswell and Jordan Berry
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Chris Boswell and Jordan Berry

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Ben Roethlisberger and Tyrod Taylor
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Ben Roethlisberger and Tyrod Taylor

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JuJu Smith-Schuster
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JuJu Smith-Schuster

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T.J. Watt

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Antonio Brown
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Antonio Brown

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James Conner
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James Conner

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Head Coach Mike Tomlin
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Head Coach Mike Tomlin

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Mike Hilton
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Mike Hilton

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T.J. Watt and Vince Williams
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T.J. Watt and Vince Williams

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James Conner
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James Conner

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James Conner

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Tyler Matakevich

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
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Watt a difference: T.J. Watt came out of the gates hot to start off the 2018 season, recording four sacks and 11 tackles against the Browns. It's a performance that Tomlin called out during his press conference as 'a really good' one, and it's one that didn't surprise him.

Watt made the switch from right outside linebacker to left outside linebacker this offseason, and it appears that the switch is working, but it's still too early for Tomlin to deem it a success.

"I think time will tell," said Tomlin. "I am not going to try and paint with a broad brush after one performance, but I will say I am not surprised that he had an impactful game. It was schematically set up for him to have an impact game, and he did."

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