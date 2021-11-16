'Tomlin's Takes' on Mason, snaps and more

Expectations: Following Sunday's game, an overtime tie against the Detroit Lions, Coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Mason Rudolph 'gave us a chance to win.'

On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, he took a deeper dive into dissecting Rudolph's play, who started because Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

"He did a good job articulating the offense, communicating with guys," said Tomlin. "The pace in which we desired to work he was able to uphold. We worked fast some, we utilized cadence as a weapon. He is central to that. We got some penalties and got a free five yards and were able to attack them downfield. His use of pace, his ability to communicate, not only in game but between series, and express likes and dislikes and articulate what he saw was acceptable. His reads and distribution of the football was largely what we wanted. He stretched the ball down the field at times and gave us an opportunity to make them not only defend the field horizontally, but vertically.

"If I could be critical of him in any way, I thought he could have been better from a pinpoint accuracy standpoint in some instances, to set up run after and putting the ball in an ideal circumstance so a guy in the flat can win that flat confrontation.