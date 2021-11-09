'Tomlin's Takes' on learning, combat catches, Boz

Learning from their mistakes: Coach Mike Tomlin pointed out following the Steelers 29-26 win over the Chicago Bears that some of the adversity that they faced in the game was self-made, due in part to mistakes they created as opposed to what was thrown at them by the Bears.

Tomlin said one of the keys is not making the same mistakes twice, and that learning from them can help them as they move forward deep into the season.

"Hopefully if they're good and we're good collectively, we're not making the same mistakes twice," said Tomlin. "I often say that good coaching is eliminating problems before they happen. Adequate coaching is eliminating problems quickly after they show themselves. That's the frame of mind in which we work from a coaching perspective. That's a frame of mind that we instill with our players.