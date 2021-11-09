'Tomlin's Takes' on learning, combat catches, Boz

Learning from their mistakes: Coach Mike Tomlin pointed out following the Steelers 29-26 win over the Chicago Bears that some of the adversity that they faced in the game was self-made, due in part to mistakes they created as opposed to what was thrown at them by the Bears.
Tomlin said one of the keys is not making the same mistakes twice, and that learning from them can help them as they move forward deep into the season.
"Hopefully if they're good and we're good collectively, we're not making the same mistakes twice," said Tomlin. "I often say that good coaching is eliminating problems before they happen. Adequate coaching is eliminating problems quickly after they show themselves. That's the frame of mind in which we work from a coaching perspective. That's a frame of mind that we instill with our players.
"It's reasonable to expect as you go through this journey, you experience some of the negativity associated with going through this journey that you overcome it first and foremost. Then secondly, that you learn from it in an effort to minimize it moving forward and that's the agenda."
Combat catches: Before the Steelers took on the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on Monday night, tight end Pat Freiermuth had the opportunity to meet one of the best tight ends ever to wear the black and gold – Heath Miller.
It was the first time the two met in person, and Miller had a chance to witness first-hand what the rookie can do.
But for Coach Mike Tomlin, he has been seeing all along what the Steelers No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is capable of.
Freiermuth had five receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a four-yard pass from Roethlisberger, and again on a 10-yard catch, providing a true threat in the red zone.
"He's doing what we've all seen him do throughout the process and that's catch the football," said Tomlin. "He makes combat catches. He makes the tough catch seem somewhat routine. His hand, eye and body control is exceptional for bigger body guy, tight end type guy.
"He's still young and growing and growing in a lot of ways on and off the field week in and week out. But he's got an awesome base and a nice skill set to build upon."
The wizard of Boz: Kicker Chris Boswell once again came up big for the Steelers, connecting on all three of his field goals, including a game-winner.
Boswell hit all three of his field goals in the fourth quarter, a 54-yarder to extend the Steelers lead to 23-13, and a 52-yarder to put the Steelers up 26-20 with 2:52 remaining, and the 40-yarder with 26 seconds to play to secure the win.
"I can't say enough about Boz and his level of consistency and his desire to deliver for us in those weighty moments and circumstances," said Tomlin. "I think that's the thing that probably stands out about him more than anything else. He's a guy that runs to those moments as opposed to away from those moments. We just have a great deal of confidence in him. He's earned that with how he performs."