'Tomlin's Takes' on 'hot button' games & more

Hot button games: The Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Heinz Field in an AFC North matchup that Coach Mike Tomlin referred to during his weekly press conference as a 'hot button game.' Tomlin said he welcomes games such as this one and views it as an 'honor' to be in these types of battles.

"We're excited about this game," said Tomlin. "We love being in hot button games. We love being in hotly contested AFC North games. We are not a group that runs from these types of games, we are the type of group that runs to these types of games. We view it as an honor to be the consistent team in these types of battles. We've had some battles with the Ravens over the years. It's been the signature matchup in the North. We've had some battles with Cincinnati over the years, which grew to be a signature matchup in the North. The same thing is happening with this. We don't know, nor do we care. We just want to be a part of 'it,' whatever 'it' is because this is a competitor's game and a competitor's league. We're excited about being a part of that.