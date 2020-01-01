'Tomlin's Takes' on feeling numb, coaches & more

Feeling numb: In all reality there is only one team that is happy with how the NFL season ends, and that is the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Every other team feels the pain, no matter what they accomplished along the way through adversity.

The Steelers rebounded from an 0-3 start, which transitioned into a 1-4 record and then blossomed into an 8-5 record, that eventually gave way to an 8-8 record when injuries finally caught up to the black and gold.

It wasn't the way the team wanted the season to end, not when they went from the doorstep of the postseason to the sudden ending of the season that always comes without warning.

"I am still a little bit numb, to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "You fight over the course of what is half a calendar year to put yourself in the position to be a team in the tournament and it comes to a screeching halt. I have been in the business long enough to understand that, what it means and to understand the significance of it. But it doesn't lessen the disappointment that I have.

"But at the same time, it doesn't lessen the resolve that I have. We endured a lot of adversity throughout the course of the season. In a lot of ways, some of it created by the game itself, natural attrition associated with play. Some of it was our doing. It always is. We fall short of perfection like everyone. And hopefully we have learned from it in some way.