'Tomlin's Takes' on Benny, home field and more

Fresh start: You could see the frustration on the faces of Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt on Monday night as they did their postgame Zoom press conferences. You could tell the loss to the Bengals ate away at them, as the defensive captains know what wins mean this time of year.

But one thing that has to be done when the team reports to work on Wednesday morning to prepare for the Colts is starting fresh.

"Each week we wipe the slate clean," said Tomlin. "On Wednesday morning when we start the process preparing for the next opponent, that's where we are. That's regardless of circumstance, win or lose. Sure, there's some residue based on last night's performance. I would expect there to be. That just means that you care, and it means that you recognize that we haven't performed well enough.