'Tomlin's Takes' on 'a big week,' Cam & Cam, and Devin

Not playing it cool: The Steelers have a huge AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, and Coach Mike Tomlin isn't downplaying its significance.

"This is a big week for us," said Tomlin. "I think that's one of the approaches that we're going to take this week. We're not going to play it cool and pretend like it's not or downplay it. This is significant AFC North football for us."

The AFC North is a tightly contested division right now, with the Ravens (7-3) leading, followed by the Bengals (6-4), Steelers (5-4-1) and Browns (6-5).

"Very similar to the circumstances that we were in a couple of weeks ago when we were readying ourselves to go to Cleveland," said Tomlin. "These games are big. They are. You're not going to backdoor your way into the single elimination tournament. You're not going to backdoor your way into division significance. You got to go on the road and win games in this division. And that's just the reality of it. The sugar on top is obviously earlier in the season, they were able to come into our place and win.