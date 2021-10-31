Tomlin on fake field goal, selfless game and more

Selfless game: The Steelers pulled out a key win in the AFC North, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 15-10, on the road in a game where they needed a full 60 minutes to pull it out.

"I am just really appreciative of the efforts of guys in that locker room there," said Tomlin. "Everybody just played a selfless game. They put the collective in front of personal agendas and we fought, and that's the only way you get out of those environments, particularly with some of the adversity that we faced today, some of which was created by us, some of which was created by me.

"Awesome win. Hopefully we grow from this. Every time you step into stadiums as you do, it's good to grow when you're doing so with a victory."

The win improved the Steelers record to 4-3, and they won while accomplishing two goals they set out to do – run the ball and stop the Browns run game. Najee Harris finished the day with 91 yards rushing, while Browns running back Nick Chubb was held to 61 yards rushing.