Time for 'Dime' coincides with rookie's debut

BIG-PICTURE PERSPECTIVE: On a night that saw the Steelers' defense collect three interceptions and four turnovers, one of the most significant plays in veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson's estimation was a 4-yard gain.

It wasn't the 4 yards surrendered on third-and-29 from the Bills' 43-yard line with 5:21 left in the first quarter that got Peterson "very excited" on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium, it was the deployment of the defense.

Specifically, it was the "Dime" alignment the Steelers relied upon at the time, one that included rookie Joey Porter Jr. in an outside cornerback position opposite Levi Wallace and Peterson playing an inside role in the six-defensive backs sub-package.

"I was super excited for (Porter) when we went 'Dime' and he got his first rep in there with me moving on the inside," Peterson insisted.

It was Porter's first defensive snap of the preseason.

And it was a first for Peterson, as well, even though he's entering his 13th NFL campaign.

"That's my first time really playing 'Dime' in a game setting," Peterson noted.

It's what the Steelers have envisioned all along.

But to allow Peterson to be a "football player" as opposed to merely being a "cornerback," as he's phrased it, and play multiple, ball-hawking roles, as Peterson and secondary coach Grady Brown have said head coach Mike Tomlin intends, someone has to play the outside cornerback position Peterson vacates in such situations.

Porter is the presumptive key to unlocking the versatility the Steelers seek.

The first "Dime" in what became a 27-15 victory over Buffalo included Porter and Wallace at outside cornerback, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee as deep safeties and Keanu Neal and Peterson in the middle of the defense, along with inside linebacker Kwon Alexander.

"As much success as Joey has, I believe it's gonna make our defense that much better," Peterson maintained. "It gives guys, not only the opportunity to continue to free roam, but just putting the best guys on the field to help us win ballgames.