'The Football Town' to premiere Steelers Official YouTube page

With the start of the Steelers regular season this week, and college and high school football back in action, there is no better time than the present for football fans to watch, 'The Football Town,' a documentary produced by NFL Films that celebrates Western Pennsylvania's deep-rooted football culture.

Last spring, thousands watched 'The Football Town' at the Kamin Science Center in Pittsburgh. Football fans will now have the opportunity to see it again - or watch it for the first time - on Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. on the Steelers Official YouTube page.

'The Football Town,' which is presented by U.S. Steel and narrated by Pittsburgh-native Pat McAfee, highlights the region's football heritage, from youth football to the NFL, and the role the sport plays in Western Pennsylvania's culture.

Among those featured in the film are Steelers legends Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr., and James Harrison.

It also highlights players who were born and bred in the area, including "The Cradle of Quarterbacks," six Hall of Fame signal callers in George Blanda (Youngwood, Pa.), Johnny Unitas (Pittsburgh), Joe Namath (Beaver Falls, Pa.), Joe Montana (New Eagle, Pa.), Dan Marino (Pittsburgh) and Jim Kelly (Pittsburgh/East Brady, Pa.).