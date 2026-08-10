Pittsburgh sets a new standard

The 2026 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light delivered $177 million in economic impact and more than $1.5 billion in economic value for the Pittsburgh region, according to two independent post-event analyses released today, cementing the event as one of the most impactful moments in the region's history.

Conducted by nationally recognized firms Sportsimpacts and Trajektory, the studies evaluated the economic impact and economic value for the region, two distinct but complementary measures of the Draft's success. Sportsimpacts analyzed the event's economic impact, visitor spending and destination perception, while Trajektory quantified the economic value of Pittsburgh's global media exposure across broadcast, public relations, social media and in-venue activations from the time Pittsburgh was awarded the Draft through the conclusion of the event.

Together, the studies demonstrate that the 2026 NFL Draft delivered immediate and long-term economic returns while also elevating Pittsburgh's reputation as a premier destination for tourism, conventions, business investment, talent attraction and future major events.

"The NFL Draft created two extraordinary legacies for Pittsburgh," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "The first was immediate—record visitation, economic activity and an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of fans. The second is just beginning. The visibility, reputation and momentum generated over the past two years have fundamentally elevated how Pittsburgh is perceived around the world, creating opportunities that will benefit our tourism economy and our region for years to come."

Independent Study Confirms Significant Economic Impact

According to Sportsimpacts, the 2026 NFL Draft generated $177 million in economic impact throughout the Pittsburgh region, fueled by record attendance, visitor spending, overnight stays and related economic activity.

The report attributed Pittsburgh's exceptional performance to a combination of competitive advantages unique to the region, including its walkable downtown, nationally recognized hospitality industry, iconic riverfront setting, proximity to more than half a dozen NFL markets—including three of the nation's largest metropolitan areas—and the enduring strength of the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the NFL's top five brands.

The report also measured how the Draft influenced perceptions of Pittsburgh as a travel destination.

83% of visitors reported being very satisfied with their trip

78% rated Pittsburgh as an excellent host city for large-scale events

51% said their perception of Pittsburgh improved because of their visit

75% of visitors said they were very likely to return to Pittsburgh within the next five years

Those findings reinforce Pittsburgh's reputation as a premier visitor destination and underscore the role major events play in driving regional economic activity and elevating the community's profile on a global stage.

"My Administration was proud to work with VisitPITTSBURGH, the Steelers, and local elected officials to bring the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh – and together, we delivered a world-class event and showcased the City at its best to a record number of fans," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "This report shows how investing in tourism and major events like the NFL Draft creates real opportunity and drives economic momentum. We are going to continue to invest in Downtown Pittsburgh and ensure it remains a vibrant, prosperous, welcoming destination for residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come."

Pittsburgh Received Global Exposure Beyond What Traditional Advertising Could Achieve

While Sportsimpacts measured the three-day event's economic outcomes, Trajektory quantified the unprecedented value of Pittsburgh's worldwide visibility generated Draft week and throughout the Draft lifecycle.

The firm analyzed five channels of exposure: broadcast television, public relations coverage, owned social media, earned social media, and in-venue media exposure.

The analysis concluded that the Draft significantly strengthened Pittsburgh's national and international brand while positioning the region to attract future visitors, conventions, sporting events, business investment, and talent.

Among Trajektory's findings:

Global Reach

8.6 billion broadcast impressions

55+ million viewers worldwide

385 hours of national broadcast coverage

209 million in-venue impressions

55+ million combined social media engagements (earned and owned)

Real, Qualifiable Value

$1.41 billion in PR publicity value Draft week alone

$27 million in owned and earned social media value

$4.74 million in direct in-venue value

The Most Socially Viewed Draft in NFL History

The conversation extended well beyond Pittsburgh, with millions of fans sharing their Draft experience and amplifying the city's story around the world.

Pittsburgh generated more than twice the impressions and followers of any previous Draft host

69% higher social post value than the three-year host average

The Pittsburgh Steelers recorded the highest Draft-week social engagement of any NFL club

According to Trajektory, the event provided Pittsburgh with a level of national and international exposure that could not have been replicated through paid advertising alone while expanding the city's story beyond football by showcasing its neighborhoods, skyline, riverfronts, hospitality, culture and ability to successfully host world-class events.

"Pittsburgh set a new standard for the NFL Draft, delivering a record-breaking event that surpassed expectations for fans, prospects, partners and the broader football community. Together with VisitPITTSBURGH, the Pittsburgh Steelers and civic leaders, we celebrated the future of the NFL while showcasing Pittsburgh's energy and hospitality on the world stage," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events.

A Lasting Legacy for Pittsburgh

Regional leaders say the significance of the Draft extends well beyond the economic and media metrics.

Art Rooney II, President, Pittsburgh Steelers

"Steelers Nation is known far and wide for their dedication, and the NFL Draft gave us the opportunity to share that passion—and our city—with the world. The results reflect what happens when an entire community comes together around a common vision."

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato

"Hosting the NFL Draft was an investment in Allegheny County's future. It supported local businesses, showcased our neighborhoods and hospitality and demonstrated that our region can deliver events of global significance. The benefits will continue to be felt for years to come."

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor

"The Draft was a defining moment for Pittsburgh on the world stage. It introduced our city to millions of people around the world, welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors and created connections and opportunities for Pittsburgh that will extend far beyond Draft weekend."

The 2026 NFL Draft was held April 23–25, 2026, welcoming a record 805,000 fans to Downtown Pittsburgh, the North Shore and Point State Park. The event was made possible through a partnership among the National Football League, Pittsburgh Steelers, VisitPITTSBURGH, SportsPITTSBURGH, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and dozens of public, private and community partners.

To view the 2026 NFL Draft Impact Report and photos from the 2026 NFL Draft, click here.

About Sportsimpacts Methodology

The market research and economic impact study for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh was conducted by Sportsimpacts, tasked by VisitPITTSBURGH. Founded in 2020 and author of over 100 studies, this marks the third consecutive year the company has conducted the economic impact study for the NFL Draft, following their previous work for the 2024 event in Detroit and the 2025 event in Green Bay. The methodology is structured around a two-step framework. First, primary data from 3,577 on-site attendee surveys and organizational operational expenditures are used to calculate the event's Gross Direct Spending. Second, these spending estimates are inputted into the IMPLAN model to measure secondary local economic expansion via indirect effects (business-to-business supply chain spending) and induced effects (employee wage re-spending).

About Trajektory's Methodology