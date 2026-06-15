Steelers announce 2026 game themes and events

Excitement is growing for the Steelers 2026 season, with a schedule that features opening the season at home, a home game on Black Friday for the first time ever and a Sunday night game at Acrisure Stadium.

There is also a full slate of exciting game themes and events during the 2026 season.

The fun will kick off in the preseason when the Steelers host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. The game will be Steelers Play Football game.

The Steelers will host the New York Jets in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, the perfect opportunity to see them in action before the regular season begins.

The game will be Steelers Family Day.

As part of Family Day, fans are encouraged to bring the entire family to enjoy football and fun, including food trucks and plenty of activities around Acrisure Stadium. The Play Football game includes activities throughout the evening celebrating the young athletes who play the sport, from those just getting started through the high school level. There will also be halftime activities highlighting area athletes.

The Steelers will open the season at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

The Steelers Run Walk will be held during Labor Day weekend at Acrisure Stadium. The event benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research. Fans can Learn more here.

The Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium, presented by I.C. Light, will run from Aug 28-Sept. 1. Admission is free, and there is something for everyone. Enjoy national rib vendors, football, music, activities and much more. Learn more here.

Stay tuned for more Kickoff Weekend activities.

The Steelers will welcome the 2026 Hall of Honor Class when the team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m., which includes an on-field presentation during the game. The Hall of Honor Dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, when the team officially inducts this year's Hall of Honor class during a special ceremony at Acrisure Stadium. The 2026 Hall of Honor Class will be announced during training camp. A limited number of tickets for the dinner are available for purchase here.

The NFL has partnered with the American Cancer Society for the 18th consecutive season for 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.' The initiative supports the fight against cancer and is highlighted by NFL teams during October. The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday, Oct. 11 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. There will be no shortage of support throughout Acrisure Stadium, with on-field stencils and goal post wraps among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support, with sideline apparel visible.

Before the Steelers take the field on Sunday, they will be hitting the runway for the team's annual Steelers Charities event, Steelers Style, which will be held on Fri., Oct. 9. This is the team's largest philanthropic event and benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges & the Chuck Noll Foundation. Fans can request ticket information and learn more here.

There will be no tricks, but plenty of treats when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The team will also be in the Halloween spirit when they host the annual Spooktacular, an opportunity for young fans to trick or treat throughout Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Learn more details.

Honoring those who have served our country is something the Steelers have done for decades, and that tradition will continue as the game also serves as the Salute to Service game. Since the inception of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the Steelers have honored countless veterans at the annual game and celebrated those who continue to serve in all branches of the armed forces.

The Steelers rich history will be celebrated during Alumni Weekend when the team hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:20 p.m.

The Alumni Dinner, where former Steelers share iconic behind-the-scenes stories from their time with the team, will be held on Sat., Dec. 5. The event benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. A limited number of tickets for the dinner are available for purchase here.

It's not unusual to see players on the field in pregame warmups with their cleats representing their city, showing their personality or just something fun to fire them up. But when the Steelers take the field against the Texans, their cleats will take on a whole new look, showing off causes they are passionate about. For the 10th year the NFL will support players representing a charity or cause with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause, My Cleats. After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

The team will also take part in the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' with social justice issues at the forefront in their community efforts when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 20, in a key AFC North matchup.

The annual 'Thank You Fans' game will take place when the Steelers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The date for the game has yet to be announced. It's an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation. There will be giveaways and a lot of excitement for fans in attendance and Steelers Nation all over as the team celebrates the holidays and says thank you.

View the 2026 Game Themes and Events calendar for more information and stay tuned to steelers.com for more.