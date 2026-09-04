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Mike McCarthy Press Conference to air weekly on Steelers digital platforms

Sep 04, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers 2026 season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13 when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium.

Fans can prepare for the game by watching the first Mike McCarthy Press Conference, presented by PNC Bank, of the season on Monday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.

Each Monday throughout the season, Coach McCarthy's weekly press conference will be streamed live exclusively on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the Steelers YouTube channel. The press conference will also be carried live on KDKA+ in the Pittsburgh market and on Steelers Nation Radio.

Studio hosts Bob Pompeani and Missi Matthews will review Coach McCarthy's take following the conclusion of the press conference and bring you the latest Steelers updates.

Fans who are unable to watch the press conference live, can watch it on demand on Steelers.com, the Official Mobile App and YouTube later that day.

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